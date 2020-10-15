Playing ‘Dexter,’ Michael C. Hall Hoped To Inspire People (But Not That Way!)

You may never get a second chance to make a first impression, but Dexter is going to get a second chance to make a final impression. Many of the show’s fans were underwhelmed by its final season, but they’ll get a chance to re-evaluate after Showtime airs a newly announced Dexter limited series next year. Michael C. Hall, who played the show’s quixotic and controversial title character, didn’t feel like he was inspiring any of the show’s viewers to become serial killers. At least he hopes he didn’t. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael C. Hall)