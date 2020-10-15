Harry Chapin’s Life & Legacy Celebrated In New Documentary

Harry Chapin’s star burned brightly, but was extinguished far too soon. The singer-songwriter, who rose to prominence in the 1970s with hit songs like Cat’s in the Cradle and Taxi died in an automobile accident in 1981. But his influence lived beyond his death. A new documentary, Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something, offers new insights into Chapin’s life, music, activism, and legacy. Chapin and his partner in the World Hunger Year organization, Bill Ayres, tried in vain to organize a large benefit concert to raise money and awareness for the food situation in Africa several years before Sir Bob Geldof succeeded in bringing the idea to fruition with Live Aid. In this clip from the documentary, Geldof discusses how a mutual friend of his and Chapin’s, singer Harry Belafonte, helped link Geldof’s Band Aid with USA for Africa, while pioneering rapper Darryl McDaniels (Run-DMC) speaks of Chapin’s unlikely influence on the hip-hop community.