‘Ted Lasso’ Star Thinks Soccer Series Is The Right Show For Troubled Times

Ted Lasso is a quirky comedy based on a character Jason Sudeikis created to help promote Premier League football (or, as Americans like to call it, soccer). The sketches caught on, and Sudeikis — along with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and two others — fleshed it out into an actual TV series. British actress Hannah Waddingham stars with Sudeikis in the series, and she believes the show has come along at the perfect time, especially since the world is in need of a good laugh and some emotional catharsis these days.