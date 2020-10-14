‘Pulp Fiction’ Brought John Travolta’s Career Back; Here’s How Quentin Tarantino Made It Happen

When Quentin Tarantino was casting his breakthrough movie, Pulp Fiction, John Travolta was far removed from his Grease and Saturday Night Fever days as Hollywood’s hottest box-office attraction. And since he’d recently made three Look Who’s Talking films, he wasn’t exactly making challenging, edgy movies like the one Tarantino had written. However, it was an inspired bit of casting. The pairing of Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson worked perfectly, leading to Oscar nominations for both actors, a Best Picture nomination, a nomination for Tarantino as a director, and a win for Tarantino and Roger Avary’s screenplay. Looking back at the film, Tarantino says he hadn’t written the part with Travolta in mind, but once the idea was brought up, he was totally on board with it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Quentin Tarantino)