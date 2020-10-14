‘Pulp Fiction’ Brought John Travolta’s Career Back; Here’s How Quentin Tarantino Made It Happen

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When Quentin Tarantino was casting his breakthrough movie, Pulp Fiction, John Travolta was far removed from his Grease and Saturday Night Fever days as Hollywood’s hottest box-office attraction. And since he’d recently made three Look Who’s Talking films, he wasn’t exactly making challenging, edgy movies like the one Tarantino had written. However, it was an inspired bit of casting. The pairing of Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson worked perfectly, leading to Oscar nominations for both actors, a Best Picture nomination, a nomination for Tarantino as a director, and a win for Tarantino and Roger Avary’s screenplay. Looking back at the film, Tarantino says he hadn’t written the part with Travolta in mind, but once the idea was brought up, he was totally on board with it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Quentin Tarantino)

Pulp Fiction is available for streaming on most digital platforms, and it’s also available on DVD & Blu-Ray.

Related articles

‘Charm CIty Kings’ Stays Away From Politics,...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Charm City Kings is a coming-of-age drama set against the world of urban dirt biking. Based on a 2013 documentary, it tells the story...
Read more

William Shatner Still Found Much To Love...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After the gloriously fun time-travel romp of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, William Shatner was entrusted with the fifth installment in the Star...
Read more

With ‘Then Came You,’ Kathie Lee Gifford...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Kathie Lee Gifford's new movie with Craig Ferguson, Then Came You, is special to her for several reasons. First of all, it's her big-screen...
Read more

‘Critics Choice Super Awards’ Coming In January...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) is pleased to announce the inaugural , a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘Pulp Fiction’ Brought John Travolta’s Career Back; Here’s How Quentin Tarantino Made It Happen

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Quentin Tarantino was casting his breakthrough movie, Pulp Fiction, John Travolta was far removed from his Grease and Saturday Night Fever days as...
Read more

‘Supermarket Sweep’ Gig Promises Yuks & Bucks From Leslie Jones

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Comedian (and former Saturday Night Live cast member) Leslie Jones has always loved competition -- she's been part of NBC's Olympics coverage team in...
Read more

‘Charm CIty Kings’ Stays Away From Politics, Sticks With Adolescence

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Charm City Kings is a coming-of-age drama set against the world of urban dirt biking. Based on a 2013 documentary, it tells the story...
Read more

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Thinks Soccer Series Is The Right Show For Troubled Times

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ted Lasso is a quirky comedy based on a character Jason Sudeikis created to help promote Premier League football (or, as Americans like to...
Read more

William Shatner Still Found Much To Love In ‘Star Trek’s’ Least-Liked Movie

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After the gloriously fun time-travel romp of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, William Shatner was entrusted with the fifth installment in the Star...
Read more

New Trailers

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Radha Mitchell: There’s More To ‘2 Hearts’ Than A Love Story

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on a true story, 2 Hearts is about a man in need of a double lung transplant and the young man who ultimately...
Read more

‘The 355’ Puts A Fiercely Female Spin On The Spy Genre

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355. When a top-secret...
Read more

20th Century Studios Releases New ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A new trailer and poster from 20th Century Studios’ upcoming feature film Free Guy debuts today. Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak