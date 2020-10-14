‘Charm CIty Kings’ Stays Away From Politics, Sticks With Adolescence

Charm City Kings is a coming-of-age drama set against the world of urban dirt biking. Based on a 2013 documentary, it tells the story of a young teenager — played by Jahi Di’Allo Winston — who seeks to define himself by joining a riding crew. While there are certainly some racial overtones to the film, Winston told us the filmmakers have shied away from getting involved in any political controversy with the film, choosing to stick with the idea of how certain decisions can change the trajectory of your entire life.