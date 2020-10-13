With ‘Then Came You,’ Kathie Lee Gifford Accentuates Her Age

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Kathie Lee Gifford’s new movie with Craig Ferguson, Then Came You, is special to her for several reasons. First of all, it’s her big-screen writing debut. Second, although it’s not autobiographical, it does mirror her experience as a widowed woman. Having spent the past several years as a single senior, Gifford wants to show the movie’s viewers that age is just a number, and she hopes the film will resonate with people who may be looking for love as they get older, too.

Then Came You is now playing in theaters, and it’s also available for streaming on most digital platforms.

