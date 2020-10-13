William Shatner Still Found Much To Love In ‘Star Trek’s’ Least-Liked Movie

After the gloriously fun time-travel romp of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, William Shatner was entrusted with the fifth installment in the Star Trek film series. He would go on to direct Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, with its script based on a story he helped write himself. Unfortunately, it wasn’t one of his better ideas. Several top movie reviewers wrote savage reviews at the time, and that sentiment has been widely shared by Trek fans, who often cite The Final Frontier as the weakest of the franchise’s movies. (Today, the film can muster only a 21% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and the site’s audience score, at 24%, isn’t much better.) Being as emotionally tied to the film as he was, Shatner prefers to look at the film in a different light, and many years ago he told us he likes to focus on the positive criticism the film received from some critics. (Click on the media bar below to hear William Shatner)