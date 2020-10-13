‘Lost’ Creator’s Most Treasured Memories Are All About The Fans

It’s been 10 years since the Emmy-winning series Lost left the airwaves, and while producer/co-creator Damon Lindelof has been part of several successful projects since then, Lost will certainly be the one he’ll be associated with forever. Not that Lindelof minds — he still feels a deep emotional connection to the show, which has lived on and become prime binge-viewing through streaming services and home video collections. During the Lost Anniversary panel at this year’s virtual New York Comic Con Lindelof, who is coming off the success of Watchmen for HBO, was asked what he misses most about his Lost days. (Click on the media bar below to hear Damon Lindelof)