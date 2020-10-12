HBO Max To Celebrate 20th Anniversary of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Can you believe it’s been 20 years since CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM first aired on HBO on October 15, 2000? It’s been a prett-ay, prett-ay, prett-ay good run so far. Watch every iconic episode and laugh out loud to all your favorite Larry-isms by streaming all ten seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO Max.

Originally debuting on HBO in 2000 and presenting 100 episodes to date, the Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning comedy series stars “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The series’ ten-episode tenth season debuted January 19, 2020 with series veterans including Susie Essman (“Broad City”), Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”), Emmy® nominee Cheryl Hines (“Suburgatory”), Richard Lewis (“Anything But Love”), J.B. Smoove (“The Millers”) and Emmy® winner Ted Danson (“The Good Place”). The series has been renewed for an eleventh season.

The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script, and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise as they go.

“I’m a lucky man. Not just to be able to do ‘Curb’ for twenty years, but also for my flawless complexion,” shares Larry David.

To kick-off the festivities, HBO has launched a “Cue the Curb” Instagram face filter that slowly zooms into your face as the iconic Curb Your Enthusiasm trombone music starts playing. The filter allows fans to be part of a popular Curb meme and includes a callout to the 20th anniversary. HBO will continue to celebrate the king of social avoidance with a Twitter stunt on October 15 at 2PM ET using #Curb20. When fans tweet @HBO what they are passionate about, @HBO will ask them to curb their enthusiasm.

To top it off, celebrate 20 years of the series starring the one and only Larry David by looking back at all the iconic guest stars that have graced the screen. From Wanda Sykes to David Schwimmer to Shaquille O’Neal, Larry has recruited quite the lineup of stars to make hysterical and memorable cameos over the last 10 seasons.







