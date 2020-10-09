Taylor Schilling: ‘Monsterland’s’ Biggest Scares Come From The Inside

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Monsterland — Kate Feldman (Taylor Schilling), shown. (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Hulu)

Some horror stories are designed for cheap thrills, fast frights, and sudden screams. Then there are those horror stories that scare you on a more psychological level, burrowing down into your soul to expose your deepest fears. Taylor Schilling, one of the stars appearing in the new Monsterland anthology series, told us the show definitely falls into the latter category, holding a mirror up to the darkness that has, unfortunately, become such a big part of people’s lives in this strange year of 2020.

Monsterland is currently streaming on Hulu.

