How Larry Wilmore Turns Heavy Stuff Into Light Humor

Being back in the talk show game is coming at a perfect time for Larry Wilmore. The former Daily Show correspondent’s new Peacock offering is premiering at a time when people’s nerves are frayed and fuses are short. That plays right into Wilmore’s style of humor, since he’s always tried to find ways of defusing anger with his personal brand of comedy. Wilmore spoke to us about how he’s managed to walk that fine line between incendiary and insulting when it comes to finding humor in current events. (Click on the media bar below to hear Larry Wilmore)