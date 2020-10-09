How Benedict Cumberbatch Grew To Embrace His ‘Strange’ New Role

The Doctor is in! More specifically, Doctor Strange is in the next Spider-Man movie, it’s been announced. With so many of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe actors leaving the series after Avengers: Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch will serve as the tether between Spider-Man and the retooled MCU, at least in this next film. When Cumberbatch was offered the opportunity to play Doctor Strange for the first time, he admitted he wasn’t really familiar with the character or the comic books. But, as he began to explore the source material, he started to realize that the role was right up his alley, since he’d been a big fan of the Eastern mysticism that plays such a big part in the character’s life.(Click on the media bar below to hear Benedict Cumberbatch)