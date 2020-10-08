Why Filming ‘Figures’ Nearly Drove Taraji P. Henson Crazy

Taraji P. Henson drew rave reviews for her portrayal of mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose abilities were instrumental in (literally) getting the American space program off the ground at NASA, in the 2016 film Hidden Figures. The movie was a huge success, bringing in nearly $170 million at the U.S. box office and earning an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. For Henson, it was a case of “all’s well that ends well,” because while she was making the film, the subject matter had a tendency to turn her into a nervous wreck. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taraji P. Henson)