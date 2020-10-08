Who Will Jimmy Kimmel Make Into A Millionaire This Season?

When ABC revived Who Wants to Be a Millionaire earlier in the year, it featured an all-star lineup of celebrities playing the game. For its second season, there’s been a little bit of a change to that format. Yes, host/producer Jimmy Kimmel says, there will still be celebrities — and plenty of ’em — but he and the show’s other producers wanted to give another group of people the chance to win some big money at a time when they could really use it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jimmy Kimmel)