Who Will Jimmy Kimmel Make Into A Millionaire This Season?

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE – ABC’s “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” stars Jimmy Kimmel. (ABC/John Fleenor)

When ABC revived Who Wants to Be a Millionaire earlier in the year, it featured an all-star lineup of celebrities playing the game. For its second season, there’s been a little bit of a change to that format. Yes, host/producer Jimmy Kimmel says, there will still be celebrities — and plenty of ’em — but he and the show’s other producers wanted to give another group of people the chance to win some big money at a time when they could really use it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jimmy Kimmel)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire returns to ABC on Sunday, October 18.

Who Will Jimmy Kimmel Make Into A Millionaire This Season?

