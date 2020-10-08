Can COVID Go Comedic With ‘Connecting’?

Could there be anything more timely than a new television series about life during the COVID-19 pandemic? That’s the premise of Connecting, a new comedy about friends who try their best to get through the COVID lockdown together using video chats. Is America ready for a show about a situation that’s still ongoing and is going to hit close to home for so many people? Brendan Gall, the show’s producer and co-creator, told us that’s the very idea of the show, to let people know they’re not going through this alone. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brendan Gall)