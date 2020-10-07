Provocative Premise Of ‘Soulmates’ Challenges Its Stars’ Thoughts On Love

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Franklin, Sarah Snook as Nikki – Soulmates _ Photo Credit: Jorge Alvarino/AMC

Soulmates is a new anthology series on AMC, based on the idea that in the future, a test exists that will positively identify everybody’s perfect soulmate. Each episode features a different set of soulmates; because of that, the show’s been able to attract an impressive array of guest stars. Emmy Award nominee Sarah Snook (Succession) and Kingsley Ben-Adir are featured on the show’s first episode as a married couple who are tempted to take the test and learn if the are, in fact, soulmates. We spoke to the two actors and asked if the show’s provocative concept had changed their own views on soulmates. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Snook & Kingsley Ben-Adir)

Soulmates airs Monday nights on AMC.

