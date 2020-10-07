Mandy Moore’s ‘Walk To Remember’ Reached An Unexpected Audience

There are certain movies that gain reputations as “chick flicks,” and films based on Nicholas Sparks are often rightfully assigned to that category (for example, The Notebook definitely qualifies). And while A Walk to Remember is often seen in that light, Mandy Moore isn’t so sure. This Is Us star Moore made the film nearly two decades ago, and she told us that, in the years since it came out, she’s had a surprising number of men talk to her about how much the movie meant in terms of their relationships with their daughters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mandy Moore)


A Walk to Remember is currently streaming on Netflix.

