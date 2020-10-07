‘Brady Bunch’ Stars Reflect On Discovering Bradymania

While television families have certainly become more modern over the years, The Brady Bunch was definitely ahead of its time when it premiered 51 years ago. The blended family put together by creator Sherwood Schwartz — three boys from widowed father Mike and three girls from mysteriously single Carol — was unlike anything else on TV. And as divorce became more and more prevalent in American society, the popularity of The Brady Bunch only grew, as more children found themselves living with step-siblings. At the time, the show’s young stars had no idea what kind of a wild ride they’d be going on, but Barry Williams (Greg Brady) and Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady) said that when the cast ventured outside the studio, they learned just how popular the show had become. (Click on the media bar below to hear Barry Williams & Susan Olsen)