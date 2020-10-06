‘Utopia’ Creator Doesn’t Share Her Show’s Dark Disposition

Based on its subject matter,Utopiamight seem like a misleadingly ironic name for Gillian Flynn’s new series, since her portrayal of a world in the midst of a pandemic is more than a bit dystopic. Flynn, who created and wrote every episode of the series’ first season, has a penchant for writing dark material — she also wrote the film Gone Girl based on her own novel. In real life, though, Flynn says she does like to look at the bright side of things … or at least try to find some hope in the despair.
Utopiais currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.