Robert De Niro Goes To ‘War’ Against Streaming With New Movie

Through his Tribeca company, Robert De Niro played a big part in bringing cinema back to the American public through a curated series of screenings at socially distanced drive-ins. However, De Niro’s new movie, The War with Grandpa, is being released the old-fashioned way — it’s screening in theaters, without the VOD streaming option that’s been made available for so many of this fall’s releases. When we spoke to De Niro about that, he expressed his hope that people would be ready for a night out at a theater that practices social distancing. (Click on the media bar below Robert De Niro)