Workin’ With Sorkin Made It Easy For Jeremy Strong To Excel

The Trial of the Chicago 7 represents a serious career opportunity for Jeremy Strong. He’s already an Emmy winner this year for his role in the HBO series Succession, and now Chicago 7 is generating some buzz that could lead to a nomination for next year’s Oscars. Strong is playing notorious political activist Jerry Rubin in the film, and he says his case is being helped tremendously because he’s performing words written by another Oscar and Emmy winner, Aaron Sorkin. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeremy Strong)