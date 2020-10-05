Workin’ With Sorkin Made It Easy For Jeremy Strong To Excel

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Featured) JEREMY STRONG as Jerry Rubin in THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2020

The Trial of the Chicago 7 represents a serious career opportunity for Jeremy Strong. He’s already an Emmy winner this year for his role in the HBO series Succession, and now Chicago 7 is generating some buzz that could lead to a nomination for next year’s Oscars. Strong is playing notorious political activist Jerry Rubin in the film, and he says his case is being helped tremendously because he’s performing words written by another Oscar and Emmy winner, Aaron Sorkin. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeremy Strong)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 will premiere October 16 on Netflix.

Related articles

20th Century Studios Releases New ‘Free Guy’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A new trailer and poster from 20th Century Studios’ upcoming feature film Free Guy debuts today. Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is...
Read more

‘Alone’ Star Thinks Film Stands Alone As...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Though Alone wasn't a high-profile release, it's been well-received by critics, earning a 95% positive score on the Rotten Tomatoes site. A lot of...
Read more

Kathie Lee Gifford Tailor-Made ‘Then Came You’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Kathie Lee Gifford has added to her amazing list of entertainment credits with the new film Then Came You. After a career in which...
Read more

Electro-Static: With A New ‘Spider-Man,’ Jamie Foxx...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Spider-Man's past and present will collide, in a way, with the release of Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie. In an intriguing casting choice, Jamie...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

20th Century Studios Releases New ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A new trailer and poster from 20th Century Studios’ upcoming feature film Free Guy debuts today. Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is...
Read more

Reba McEntire & Darius Rucker To Host ‘The 54th Annual CMA Awards’

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Country Music Association has revealed that Country Music superstars and previous CMA Awards winners cand Darius Rucker will host “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” live from Nashville on WEDNESDAY,...
Read more

Workin’ With Sorkin Made It Easy For Jeremy Strong To Excel

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Trial of the Chicago 7 represents a serious career opportunity for Jeremy Strong. He's already an Emmy winner this year for his role...
Read more

Electric Bikes & A Timeline Made This A ‘Way’ Tougher Challenge For Ewan McGregor

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Long Way Up is Ewan McGregor's third televised road trip, following Long Way Down and Long Way Round, and this time is a little...
Read more

‘Alone’ Star Thinks Film Stands Alone As A New Breed Of Thriller

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Though Alone wasn't a high-profile release, it's been well-received by critics, earning a 95% positive score on the Rotten Tomatoes site. A lot of...
Read more

New Trailers

20th Century Studios Releases New ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A new trailer and poster from 20th Century Studios’ upcoming feature film Free Guy debuts today. Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is...
Read more

In 2020, ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Had To Play By New Rules

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The idea of Supermarket Sweep has been around for a long time -- the original version premiered 55 years ago on ABC. After three...
Read more

Aaron Sorkin Thinks His ‘Chicago 7’ Film Will Reverberate In 2020

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The story of the Chicago 7 -- a group of counterculture figures who were tried on charges of conspiracy and inciting riots during the...
Read more

Why Dwayne Johnson Wanted To Rock The Role Of ‘Black Adam’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The DC characters of Black Adam and Captain Marvel evolved from the same source DNA, as they were mortal enemies with similar powers when...
Read more

Stephen King Is Excited That His ‘Mercedes’ Is Coming To Peacock

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on the New York Times Best-Selling Bill Hodges trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch) by Stephen King,  MERCEDES follows a...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak