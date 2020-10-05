‘Alone’ Star Thinks Film Stands Alone As A New Breed Of Thriller

Though Alone wasn’t a high-profile release, it’s been well-received by critics, earning a 95% positive score on the Rotten Tomatoes site. A lot of that, star Jules Willcox believes, comes from the fact that Alone definitely puts a new spin on the thriller genre, especially when it comes to the resourcefulness of her lead character, a woman who escapes a kidnapping, alone to have to survive nature, the elements, and being hunted in the wild by her kidnapper.
Alone is now playing in theaters and available for streaming on most digital platforms.