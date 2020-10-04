‘Billions’ Renewed for Season Six

SHOWTIME has picked up a sixth season of its acclaimed drama series BILLIONS. Starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis, season five of BILLIONS will return with five new episodes in 2021, with season six to follow. Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards), who joined to guest star as Mike Prince in season five, has signed on to return as a series regular for season six. The announcement was made by Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.
In season five of BILLIONS, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. Season five guest star Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) plays Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.