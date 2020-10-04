As Details Emerge, New ‘Bell’s’ Got A Political Ring To It

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new SAVED BY THE BELL series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serve as executive producer. SAVED BY THE BELL is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Related articles

‘Billions’ Renewed for Season Six

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
SHOWTIME has picked up a sixth season of its acclaimed drama series BILLIONS. Starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy and...
Read more

Taylor Schilling Was Drawn To ‘Monsterland’s’ Real,...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new Hulu horror anthology series, Monsterland, draws its inspiration from local legends and scary stories throughout America, which gives it a chance to...
Read more

Sarah Paulson: Road To ‘Ratched’ Was Shorter...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new series Ratched resurrects one of the most memorable characters in movie history, the diabolical Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest....
Read more

‘The Boys’ Keeps Antony Starr Counting His...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Playing a superhero can be tough. Often, you've got to play two characters -- the hero and an alter ego -- and try to...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘Billions’ Renewed for Season Six

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
SHOWTIME has picked up a sixth season of its acclaimed drama series BILLIONS. Starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy and...
Read more

As Details Emerge, New ‘Bell’s’ Got A Political Ring To It

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send...
Read more

Taylor Schilling Was Drawn To ‘Monsterland’s’ Real, Scary Situations

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new Hulu horror anthology series, Monsterland, draws its inspiration from local legends and scary stories throughout America, which gives it a chance to...
Read more

Kathie Lee Gifford Tailor-Made ‘Then Came You’ To Co-Star Craig Ferguson

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Kathie Lee Gifford has added to her amazing list of entertainment credits with the new film Then Came You. After a career in which...
Read more

Sarah Paulson: Road To ‘Ratched’ Was Shorter Than Expected

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new series Ratched resurrects one of the most memorable characters in movie history, the diabolical Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest....
Read more

New Trailers

In 2020, ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Had To Play By New Rules

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The idea of Supermarket Sweep has been around for a long time -- the original version premiered 55 years ago on ABC. After three...
Read more

Aaron Sorkin Thinks His ‘Chicago 7’ Film Will Reverberate In 2020

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The story of the Chicago 7 -- a group of counterculture figures who were tried on charges of conspiracy and inciting riots during the...
Read more

Why Dwayne Johnson Wanted To Rock The Role Of ‘Black Adam’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The DC characters of Black Adam and Captain Marvel evolved from the same source DNA, as they were mortal enemies with similar powers when...
Read more

Stephen King Is Excited That His ‘Mercedes’ Is Coming To Peacock

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on the New York Times Best-Selling Bill Hodges trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch) by Stephen King,  MERCEDES follows a...
Read more

Battle Of The Retro Games Fuels ‘Console Wars’ Documentary

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Let the games begin. CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that its feature-length documentary CONSOLE WARS will premiere on Wednesday,...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak