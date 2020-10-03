Sarah Paulson: Road To ‘Ratched’ Was Shorter Than Expected

The new series Ratched resurrects one of the most memorable characters in movie history, the diabolical Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. When producer Ryan Murphy first became interested in exploring the character in a prequel series, one of the biggest hurdles that needed to be cleared was getting permission to use the character from the original filmmakers. (Michael Douglas, who co-produced the original, wound up becoming an executive producer on the series. Another series producer, Paul Zaentz, is the nephew of the film’s other producer, Saul Zaentz.) Sarah Paulson, who stars on the show as Nurse Ratched, told us she was amazed by how all of the various pieces came together in getting the series made. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Paulson)