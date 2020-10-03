Kathie Lee Gifford Tailor-Made ‘Then Came You’ To Co-Star Craig Ferguson

Kathie Lee Gifford has added to her amazing list of entertainment credits with the new film Then Came You. After a career in which she’s been an actor, a singer, a talk show host, a songwriter, a producer, and an author, Then Came You gives Gifford her first big-screen screenwriting credit. She also stars in the film with Craig Ferguson, a fellow former talk show host. Though the subject matter of the film is something Gifford’s experienced in real life — being a widow — she and Ferguson told us the movie isn’t an autobiographical movie. Instead, it was crafted to focus on the chemistry the two of them developed when they had a chance to work together a few years ago.
Then Came You is playing now in theaters and is available for streaming on most digital platforms.