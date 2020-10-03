Electro-Static: With A New ‘Spider-Man,’ Jamie Foxx Will Play The Same Villain

Spider-Man’s past and present will collide, in a way, with the release of Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie. In an intriguing casting choice, Jamie Foxx has been brought back to reprise the role of Electro for the new movie. He previously played the character in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, back when Andrew Garfield was playing the webbed wonder. It’s an exciting turn of events for Foxx, who recalled how thrilling it was to be involved with such a storied franchise when he did it the first time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jamie Foxx)