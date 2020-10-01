Tom Cruise Relied On A Lot Of Good People For ‘A Few Good Men’

When A Few Good Men was made in 1992, few people in Hollywood had heard of its screenwriter, Aaron Sorkin. But the future Oscar-winner got a chance to write the screenplay because it was an adaptation of his own stage play. Still, the debut effort from the screenwriting novice drew interest from Hollywood’s heavyweights, including director Rob Reiner, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Tom Cruise. By then, Cruise had already started turning toward more serious roles, having earned an Oscar nomination for Born on the Fourth of July And in a career punctuated with catch-phrase roles, A Few Good Men gave Cruise one of his most memorable scenes ever — though it was Nicholson who delivered the knockout punch: “You can’t handle the truth!” At the time A Few Good Men came out, Cruise told us he faced a lot of challenges getting into character for the movie, but having a great team around him helped a lot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise.)