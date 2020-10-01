‘Showgirls’ Needed Nudity, And Elizabeth Berkley Was Fine With That

Elizabeth Berkley rose to prominence thanks to her role on the squeaky clean sitcom Saved by the Bell, which — as a Saturday morning show — stayed firmly in PG territory at its worst. So it came as a shock to plenty of her fans when Berkley’s first post-Saved role was that of Nomi Malone in Showgirls, an NC-17 film filled with sexual situations and, yes, nudity. While she took plenty of flak from fans and critics at the time for baring her body, Berkley told us she never had any second thoughts about the film’s nudity, since it was so important to the story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Berkley)

Showgirls is currently streaming on HBO Max, and it’s also available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

You can also check out the The Showgirls documentary, You Don’t Nomi, is available for streaming rentals on most on-demand and digital platforms.

'Showgirls' Needed Nudity, And Elizabeth Berkley Was Fine With That

