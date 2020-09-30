To Be Superman, Brandon Routh Studied The Master, Christopher Reeve

Brandon Routh wasn’t even born yet when Superman hit the big screen in 1978 and barely walking by the time Superman II debuted. How could he know that, in his mid-20s, he’d be learning how to fly to play the title role in Superman Returns. Returns is seen by franchise fans as a sequel of sorts to Superman II, since it ignored the events of the films that followed. By the time Returns was filmed, the original Superman, Christopher Reeve, had passed away, so he couldn’t get any advice that way. Instead, Routh spent a lot of time with DVDs of the Reeve movies, watching not only his performances, but the features showing Reeve behind the scenes as well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brandon Routh)


Superman Returns is currently streaming on HBO Max.

