The Mother Of Feminism, Gloria Steinem, Is Proud Of The New Generation

The Glorias tells the story of legendary feminist activist Gloria Steinem across several generations, employing four different actresses to portray Steinem from her youth to her mature years. Steinem came to prominence, of course, during the turbulent 1960s, a decade that brought big changes to civil rights for both women and minorities. While she was responsible for some pretty major victories at the time, Steinem says she’s even more impressed by the generation of feminists that’s trying to bring about changes these days. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gloria Steinem)