The Mother Of Feminism, Gloria Steinem, Is Proud Of The New Generation

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The Glorias tells the story of legendary feminist activist Gloria Steinem across several generations, employing four different actresses to portray Steinem from her youth to her mature years. Steinem came to prominence, of course, during the turbulent 1960s, a decade that brought big changes to civil rights for both women and minorities. While she was responsible for some pretty major victories at the time, Steinem says she’s even more impressed by the generation of feminists that’s trying to bring about changes these days. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gloria Steinem)

The Glorias is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Related articles

For Didi Conn, ‘Grease’ Still Feels Fresh...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Didi Conn was unforgettable as "beauty school dropout" Frenchie, one of the Pink Ladies in the 1978 film Grease. When the film was made,...
Read more

‘Tenet’ Star: Christopher Nolan Gave Us All...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's no denying that it's easy to get confused watching a Christopher Nolan movie. Perhaps that's part of his genius -- to fully understand...
Read more

Aaron Sorkin Thinks His ‘Chicago 7’ Film...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The story of the Chicago 7 -- a group of counterculture figures who were tried on charges of conspiracy and inciting riots during the...
Read more

How ‘Toy Story’ Tested Tom Hanks Like...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Tom Hanks signed on for the role of Woody in Toy Story, it was a brand-new experience for him. At the time of...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

For Didi Conn, ‘Grease’ Still Feels Fresh Four Decades Later

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Didi Conn was unforgettable as "beauty school dropout" Frenchie, one of the Pink Ladies in the 1978 film Grease. When the film was made,...
Read more

The Mother Of Feminism, Gloria Steinem, Is Proud Of The New Generation

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Glorias tells the story of legendary feminist activist Gloria Steinem across several generations, employing four different actresses to portray Steinem from her youth...
Read more

In 2020, ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Had To Play By New Rules

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The idea of Supermarket Sweep has been around for a long time -- the original version premiered 55 years ago on ABC. After three...
Read more

‘Tenet’ Star: Christopher Nolan Gave Us All The Help We Needed

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's no denying that it's easy to get confused watching a Christopher Nolan movie. Perhaps that's part of his genius -- to fully understand...
Read more

‘Darcey & Stacey’ Don’t Mind Having Their Love Lives On Display

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Darcey Silva was a mainstay of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, appearing on all of the show's four seasons with two...
Read more

New Trailers

In 2020, ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Had To Play By New Rules

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The idea of Supermarket Sweep has been around for a long time -- the original version premiered 55 years ago on ABC. After three...
Read more

Aaron Sorkin Thinks His ‘Chicago 7’ Film Will Reverberate In 2020

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The story of the Chicago 7 -- a group of counterculture figures who were tried on charges of conspiracy and inciting riots during the...
Read more

Why Dwayne Johnson Wanted To Rock The Role Of ‘Black Adam’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The DC characters of Black Adam and Captain Marvel evolved from the same source DNA, as they were mortal enemies with similar powers when...
Read more

Stephen King Is Excited That His ‘Mercedes’ Is Coming To Peacock

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on the New York Times Best-Selling Bill Hodges trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch) by Stephen King,  MERCEDES follows a...
Read more

Battle Of The Retro Games Fuels ‘Console Wars’ Documentary

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Let the games begin. CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that its feature-length documentary CONSOLE WARS will premiere on Wednesday,...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak