In 2020, ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Had To Play By New Rules

Hollywood Outbreak

SUPERMARKET SWEEP – ABC’s “Supermarket Sweep” stars Leslie Jones. (ABC/Peggy Sirota)
LESLIE JONES

The idea of Supermarket Sweep has been around for a long time — the original version premiered 55 years ago on ABC. After three revivals on cable and syndication between 1990 and 2003, the show is returning to its original home with a new reboot. Of course, launching a reboot in 2020 has posed all kinds of challenges. Just like real-life supermarkets, the show’s grocery store set was subject to COVID-19 restrictions. The show’s host, Leslie Jones, and executive producer Alycia Rossiter talked about how the show’s crew made everything come together successfully. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alycia Rossiter & Leslie Jones)


 Supermarket Sweep premieres Sunday, October 18 on ABC.

