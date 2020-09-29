‘Tenet’ Star: Christopher Nolan Gave Us All The Help We Needed

There’s no denying that it’s easy to get confused watching a Christopher Nolan movie. Perhaps that’s part of his genius — to fully understand one of his films usually means multiple viewings! Nolan himself is aware of how puzzling his scripts can be to the actors bringing is characters to life, and Tenet star John David Washington said he and the other actors spent a lot of time with the writer/director, asking questions in order to figure out their characters, plot points, and even the meaning of certain scenes. It was time well spent, Washington told us, and Nolan was extremely patient and generous with his time.