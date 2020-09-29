Jane Lynch Is Proud To ‘Link’ You Up With Some Fresh Shows

As show business slowly begins to resume production following the COVID-19 shutdowns, Jane Lynch is back to being her usual busy self. She’s hosting the rebooted version of The Weakest Link, which was recently able to shoot its new episodes. And while she definitely missed the vibe that comes from filming in front of a live audience, she thinks they’ve still delivered something lively, entertaining and fun that will stand out in a TV landscape that’s struggling to find original programming right now.