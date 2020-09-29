‘Darcey & Stacey’ Don’t Mind Having Their Love Lives On Display

Darcey Silva was a mainstay of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, appearing on all of the show’s four seasons with two different partners. And where there was Darcey, her twin sister Stacey was never far away. Now the two of them have their own spinoff series, Darcey & Stacey, which puts the sisters solely in the spotlight. And while it would probably be unnerving to some to have the ups and downs of their love lives play out on television, Darcey says they’ve gotten used to the perks and pitfalls of the journey, especially when their international relationships aren’t all that normal in the first place.

Darcey & Stacey airs Sunday and Monday nights on TLC.

