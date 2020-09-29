Aaron Sorkin Thinks His ‘Chicago 7’ Film Will Reverberate In 2020

The story of the Chicago 7 — a group of counterculture figures who were tried on charges of conspiracy and inciting riots during the 1968 Democratic National Convention — has been told before on the big screen, in docudramas and biographies, even satirized in a Woody Allen movie. But with Oscar- and Emmy-winning writer Aaron Sorkin taking on a new dramatization of the trial, the bar has been raised. In fact, with Sorkin also directing the film; and acclaimed actors like Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Sacha Baron Cohen involved; there’s already a big Oscar buzz building around the project. But while the subject matter is now more than 50 years old, Sorkin points out that the film’s content is remarkably potent in 2020 America. (Click on the media bar below to hear Aaron Sorkin)