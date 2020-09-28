Luke Wilson Discovers The World Of ‘Emergency Call’ Centers

Ever since 9/11, the phrase “first responders” has become a big part of the national vocabulary. But there’s another group of people who get involved in emergencies even before the first responders: people in emergency call centers. They’re getting their due in a new series that takes place in the world of those call centers. Luke Wilson is the host of Emergency Call, and before filming began, he did his homework, getting to meet some of the people who are actually on the front lines at these call centers. Needless to say, he was really impressed by them and their dedication to what they do. (Click on the media bar below to hear Luke Wilson)