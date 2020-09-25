When He Got The Call, Chris Rock Just Couldn’t Forego ‘Fargo’

FARGO — Pictured: Chris Rock as Loy Cannon. CR: Matthias Clamer/FX

It’s been 11 years since Chris Rock’s last TV series, Everybody Hates Chris, drew to a close after four seasons. While Rock’s certainly been busy making movies and doing his stand-up comedy, he was excited to get a call from the producers of the critically acclaimed cable series Fargo. When he learned they wanted him to become a regular in the show’s new season, he jumped at the opportunity, because he was really impressed with the quality of the material he’d be getting. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Rock)

Fargo airs Sunday nights on FX.

