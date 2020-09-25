Playing Jim Comey, Jeff Daniels Wanted To Do Justice To The Character

With the 2020 Presidential Election less than two months away, Showtime is premiering a miniseries about one of the key players in the 2016 election, James Comey. Jeff Daniels stars in The Comey Rule, based on the former FBI chief’s best-selling book. Comey, who’s got a little more free time on his hands these days since leaving his government post, was invited to the set as filming took place, and Daniels admitted to us he was feeling a little more pressure than usual.
The Comey Rule premieres Sunday night on Showtime.