By Coincidence, John Cusack’s ‘Utopia’ Looks A Lot Like 2020

Nearly four decades into his professional acting career, John Cusack can still surprise us. His newest project is, believe it or not, the very first time he’s ever had a regular role in a TV series. He’s starring as a doctor in the conspiracy drama Utopia, based on the well-received British series of the same name. In the show, which has been in the works for more than two years, Cusack’s character finds himself fighting a potential pandemic, a plot point that’s become eerily prescient, given the state of the world in 2020. While Cusack acknowledges that the show’s got a “ripped from the headlines” feel to it these days, he reminded us that they were all part of the original show when it premiered in the UK in 2013
Utopia is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.