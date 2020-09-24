With His Oscar-Nominated Characters, Warren Beatty Let Mobsters Play Themselves

Four times, Warren Beatty has earned a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars. Three times, it’s been for portraying a real-life character in a biography. Twice — for Bonnie & Clyde and Bugsy — it’s been for playing a gangster. And while he may have gained a lot of critical acclaim for playing Clyde Barrow and Bugsy Siegel, it also came with a fair amount of criticism. Beatty didn’t just star in those movies, he also produced them. And, when they were released, he took some heat, so to speak, from people who thought it was inappropriate to glamorize men who were dangerous criminals. When we spoke to Beatty, he acknowledged the controversies, and he said the characters weren’t so much glamorized as they were shown to be who they really were. (Click on the media bar below to hear Warren Beatty)