New ‘Bee Gees’ Documentary Lands at HBO

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Photo: HBO/Lennox McClendon/AP/Shutterstock

HBO Documentary Films has acquired all North American rights to the feature length documentary THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART about the legendary band who wrote more than 1,000 songs, including twenty number one hits throughout their career. The film chronicles the rise of the iconic group, consisting of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, their music and its evolution over the years.  THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART will debut on HBO later this year and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

A Polygram Entertainment presentation of a Kennedy/Marshall and White Horse Pictures production in association with Diamond Docs, THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART, is directed by Frank Marshall, Academy Award nominated filmmaker (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Seabiscuit”), and was an official selection for the 2020 Telluride Film Festival. Marshall also produces alongside Nigel Sinclair and Jeanne Elfant Festa, part of the award-winning team behind HBO’s “The Apollo” and producers of “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week” and HBO’s “George Harrison: Living in the Material World”, and Mark Monroe (“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week,” “Icarus”).

“Like so many people, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life,” said Frank Marshall, “But discovering their uncanny creative instincts and the treasure trove of music, their humor, and loyalty was a great two-year journey. We are very happy and proud to be with HBO, and it has been an honor to work on this project.”

“It’s an honor to tell the story of the Bee Gees – as brothers, as superstars and iconic songwriters – and to shine a light on their incredible career and the global impact of their music,” said Executive Producer and Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, Jody Gerson.

Producer Nigel Sinclair said, “This is a story of how three brothers with paramount musical gifts created music that touched the collective unconscious across five continents for five decades straight,” said. “It is brotherhood and family, creativity, entertainment, joy, and tragedy. We all feel very privileged to be involved.”

THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART is directed by Frank Marshall; produced by, Nigel Sinclair, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Mark Monroe, Frank Marshall; executive produced by David Blackman, Jody Gerson, Steve Barnett, Nicholas Ferrall, Cassidy Hartmann, Ryan Suffern; written by Mark Monroe with story consultant, Cassidy Hartmann.

