‘Lovecraft Country’ Creator Defines The Show’s Creative DNA

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Between cable TV and streaming services, we’re seeing more and more shows that are riskier and edgier than would have aired in the days when broadcast TV dominated the landscape. Lovecraft Country is certainly a beneficiary of television’s new paradigm, with its terrifying look at 1950s America through Black eyes. Misha Green, who created the series, executive produces, and has been involved in writing every episode of the show so far, doesn’t think the show would have been made even a few years ago, citing some of the influences that have paved the way for Lovecraft Country to get made. (Click on the media bar below to hear Misha Green)

Lovecraft Country airs Sunday nights on HBO.

Comments

