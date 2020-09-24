Kiefer Sutherland & Joey King To Star In ‘Creepshow Halloween Special’ For Shudder

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today announced ​Kiefer Sutherland (​24, ​Designated Survivor) and Joey King (​The Kissing Booth, ​The Act) as the voice cast for​ ​The Creepshow Halloween Special, premiering October 26. The animated special will feature two stories directed by ​Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, with animation by Octopie animation studio.

“Survivor Type,” based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Greg Nicotero, stars Sutherland as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost. “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars King as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth. “Halloween wouldn’t be complete without ​Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween,” said Nicotero.

“Although season 2, now in production, has been delayed due to Covid, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of ​Creepshow during Halloween season,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager.

The Creepshow Halloween Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Octopie, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Dave Newberg and Isaac Krauss are Executive Producers for Octopie; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.

ABOUT SHUDDER

AMC Networks’ Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder’s expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. For a 7-day, risk-free trial, visit ​​www.shudder.com​​.

