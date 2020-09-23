Why Dwayne Johnson Wanted To Rock The Role Of ‘Black Adam’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The DC characters of Black Adam and Captain Marvel evolved from the same source DNA, as they were mortal enemies with similar powers when they were first introduced. Both have changed over the years — after migrating to DC, Captain Marvel was rebranded as Shazam, while Black Adam went from nemesis to antihero. While the Zachary Levi film Shazam! introduced the former Captain Marvel character in a comedic way, Black Adam is going to take a different, darker route. It’s a role that Dwayne Johnson has coveted for many years, and he’ll not only be starring in the film, but producing it as well. Speaking at DC FanDome’s panel for the movie, Johnson talked about why he’s wanted to play the Black Adam character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson)

Black Adam is expected to open in theaters on December 22, 2021.

