As ‘Supergirl’ Starts To Say Goodbye, Melissa Benoist Holds On To Her Optimism

There’s good news and bad news for Supergirl fans. The good news is that the cast and crew will soon be back at work on the show’s sixth season. The bad news is that the sixth season will be its last. Supergirl, which premiered on CBS but migrated to The CW in its second season, has done its best to be a beacon of positivity, even when taking on weighty real-world issues like immigration and discrimination. Melissa Benoist, who plays Kara Danvers and Supergirl, told us that the character’s optimism is her favorite attribute. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Benoist)