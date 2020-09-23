As ‘Supergirl’ Starts To Say Goodbye, Melissa Benoist Holds On To Her Optimism

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

There’s good news and bad news for Supergirl fans. The good news is that the cast and crew will soon be back at work on the show’s sixth season. The bad news is that the sixth season will be its last. Supergirl, which premiered on CBS but migrated to The CW in its second season, has done its best to be a beacon of positivity, even when taking on weighty real-world issues like immigration and discrimination. Melissa Benoist, who plays Kara Danvers and Supergirl, told us that the character’s optimism is her favorite attribute. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Benoist)

Supergirl’s final season is expected to begin on The CW in 2021.

Related articles

Patricia Arquette & Ben Stiller To Reunite...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple today announced a series order for High Desert, a new comedic half-hour series to be produced by Apple Studios that will star Academy,...
Read more

‘The West Wing’ Special Set To Air...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Standing in solidarity with the spirit behind National Voter Registration Day, HBO Max announced today that A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will premiere...
Read more

Ewan McGregor Was ‘Up’ For A Challenge,...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ewan McGregor and his pal, British TV personality Charley Boorman, enjoy long motorcycle rides in front of the camera. They first embarked on a...
Read more

Jo Frost Takes ‘Supernanny’ Duties Super-Seriously

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On the original run of Supernanny, Jo Frost built up quite a reputation as a no-nonsense behavioral expert who could tame even the most...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Why Dwayne Johnson Wanted To Rock The Role Of ‘Black Adam’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The DC characters of Black Adam and Captain Marvel evolved from the same source DNA, as they were mortal enemies with similar powers when...
Read more

Mark Hamill Thought ‘Star Wars’ Would Be Big. But Not This Big

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
By the time Star Wars was released in 1977, it was pretty much expected that every Hollywood blockbuster would get a sequel. The Godfather...
Read more

As ‘Supergirl’ Starts To Say Goodbye, Melissa Benoist Holds On To Her Optimism

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's good news and bad news for Supergirl fans. The good news is that the cast and crew will soon be back at work...
Read more

Lily Tomlin’s Voyage To The ‘Spiderverse’ Was A Thrill

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Lily Tomlin isn't exactly the superhero type -- the closest she'd come in the past was playing the title role in The Incredible Shrinking...
Read more

Patricia Arquette & Ben Stiller To Reunite On A New Series For Apple TV+

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple today announced a series order for High Desert, a new comedic half-hour series to be produced by Apple Studios that will star Academy,...
Read more

New Trailers

Why Dwayne Johnson Wanted To Rock The Role Of ‘Black Adam’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The DC characters of Black Adam and Captain Marvel evolved from the same source DNA, as they were mortal enemies with similar powers when...
Read more

Stephen King Is Excited That His ‘Mercedes’ Is Coming To Peacock

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on the New York Times Best-Selling Bill Hodges trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch) by Stephen King,  MERCEDES follows a...
Read more

Battle Of The Retro Games Fuels ‘Console Wars’ Documentary

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Let the games begin. CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that its feature-length documentary CONSOLE WARS will premiere on Wednesday,...
Read more

Vince Vaughn Is Ready To Get ‘Freaky’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
This November, on Friday the 13th, prepare to get Freaky with a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies...
Read more

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Sets Its Clocks Ahead … Way Ahead

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new season of Star Trek: Discovery will be a radical departure from its last season. At the end of Season 2 -- spoiler...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak