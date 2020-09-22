Haley Lu Richardson Loves The Honesty Of ‘Unpregnant’

Unpregnant takes Haley Lu Richardson’s character — a teen with an unwanted pregnancy — on a long road trip from Missouri to New Mexico, where she can get an abortion without her parents’ consent. While the film has its share of lighter moments, it’s still dealing with some pretty weighty emotional and moral issues. Richardson says one of the things that impressed her most about the movie is how well it tackles some very sensitive topics. (Be forewarned: Richardson does deliver a spoiler as she talks about it.)

Unpregnant is currently streaming on HBO Max.

