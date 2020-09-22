Ewan McGregor Was ‘Up’ For A Challenge, But It Wasn’t Easy

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman in “Long Way Up,” now streaming on Apple TV+

Ewan McGregor and his pal, British TV personality Charley Boorman, enjoy long motorcycle rides in front of the camera. They first embarked on a trans-continental ride in 2004, with Long Way Round, and they did it again in 2007 with Long Way Down. They’re back at it again now, with Long Way Up, a ride that starts in Argentina and makes its way to L.A. Having done it before, McGregor knew it wouldn’t be easy, but he told us there were some days when it looked like they might not make it all the way.

Long Way Up is currently streaming on Apple TV+

