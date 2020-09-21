Stephen King Is Excited That His ‘Mercedes’ Is Coming To Peacock

By Hollywood Outbreak

Based on the New York Times Best-Selling Bill Hodges trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch) by Stephen King MERCEDES follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer (Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes) through a series of letters and e-mails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself.

    • MERCEDES will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15 on Peacock.

    • The series stars Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández, and Nancy Travis.

    • David E. Kelley serves as executive producer and wrote the series alongside Stephen King and Sophie Owens-Bender. Jack Bender serves as director.

