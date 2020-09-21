Stephen King Is Excited That His ‘Mercedes’ Is Coming To Peacock

Based on the New York Times Best-Selling Bill Hodges trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch) by Stephen King, MERCEDES follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer (Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes) through a series of letters and e-mails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself.
MERCEDES will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15 on Peacock.
The series stars Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández, and Nancy Travis.
David E. Kelley serves as executive producer and wrote the series alongside Stephen King and Sophie Owens-Bender. Jack Bender serves as director.
I’m very excited that Peacock is doing the first 3 seasons of MR. MERCEDES. I love this one, and am glad I can share it with a wider audience! https://t.co/nNPJu5SOVM
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 21, 2020