‘American Ninja Warrior’ Hosts Are Missing The Roar Of The Crowd

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR — Season:12 — Pictured: (l-r) Matt Iseman, Zuri Hall, Akbar Gbajabiamila — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, production of American Ninja Warrior has moved into a domed St. Louis football stadium. But it won’t be a stadium filled with screaming fans cheering on the contestants. Aside from cast and crew, the dome will be empty as the athletes navigate the obstacle course. And though the show’s hosts, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, are glad that they’re still getting the chance to do the show under these difficult circumstances, they know it just won’t be the same as it normally is. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila)

American Ninja Warrior airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

